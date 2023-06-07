Wrestlers protest: Sakshi, Bajrang meet Anurag Thakur hours after talks invite

New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Bharatiya Kisan Union president Rakesh Tikait arrived at the residence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for talks, after the midnight invite extended by the minister.

Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that he would hold the next round of talks with wrestlers who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by a dozen women wrestlers including a minor.

Responding to the invitation, Sakshi Malik said the grapplers will meet Anurag Thakur only after consensus is reached on the proposal from the government regarding in their fight for justice against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

"We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest. No time fixed for the meeting yet," Wrestler Sakshi Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

The invitation was extended after Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia who resumed their work in the Indian Railways as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Sports said they would not even take ten seconds to quit if their job becomes a hindrance to their struggle for justice in the string of sexual harassment plaints.

Thakur said: "The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," in a short tweet he sent out past midnight. This will be his second round of talks with the protesting wrestlers.

Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik said those who discredited their medals were now after their jobs. When our life is in line, losing our job is just a small cog, they said while adding that they would not blink to resign if their employments becomes a hindrance to their cause. Both have tweeted similar content from their twitter handles.

On Saturday, wrestlers met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence where the meeting went on for nearly an hour in the night. The wrestlers have sought the Union Minister to direct the Delhi Police which reports to him to take necessary action against the WFI chief.

Police removed the protesting wrestlers from Jantar Mantar protest site on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed Sengol and dedicated the new Parliament House building to the nation. The wrestlers attempted to march towards the new Parliament and to hold a stir in front of that building. Wrestlers who threatened to consign their Olympic medals in river Ganga flowing through Haridwar were convinced to hold their bid back by the farmer leaders including Naresh Tikait.

Police are in receipt of 10 complaints. Two FIRs have been lodged against Brij Bhushan including one which has attracted the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victim involved is a minor girl. The other case pertains to the charges of outraging the modesty of women.