Chaotic scenes in Delhi as police detain protesting wrestlers, clear protest site at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP government over the Delhi Police action against the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, saying that the "king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets".

Rahul tweeted a video of police dragging and manhandling the protesting wrestlers. He wrote in Hindi: " Raajyaabhishek poora hua - ahankaaree raaja sadakon par kuchal raha janata kee aavaaz!' (The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!)

The country's top wrestlers were detained by security personnel on Sunday after they were stopped from their scheduled march towards the new Parliament building from their protest site at Jantar Mantar. The grapplers had planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building.

The Delhi police detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'. Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations, the police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

It seems the police will not allow the wrestlers back to the protest site though no official statement has been made in this regard. This could bring about a forceful end to the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. The police had warned the wrestlers not to move towards Parliament but they went ahead, leading to the scuffle.

Sharing a video of police forcefully removing the protesting wrestlers, wrestler Sakshee Malikkh wrote on Twitter: "This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us!"

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also slammed the Delhi police over the way it treated the wrestlers. "The treatment of women wrestlers by the Delhi Police who are seeking justice for their demands through democratic means is very painful. To treat and detain wrestlers who are the pride of our country in this manner is highly condemnable. I strongly condemn this act of Delhi Police. Today, our democratic values have been insulted by this act of brutality," Pawar tweeted in Hindi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP government over its treatment of champion wrestlers. "The medals on the chest of the players are the pride of our country. With those medals, due to the hard work of the sportspersons, the honour of the country increases. The arrogance of the BJP government has increased so much that the government is mercilessly trampling the voices of our women players under their boots. This is totally wrong. The whole country is watching the arrogance of the government and this injustice," read the translation of her tweet in Hindi.

The wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi tried to breach the barricades.

Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung on to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few dramatic minutes. The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wresters and their supporters. "They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

"We need to assess the entire situation. As you have seen the barricades have been broken and they moved ahead despite request and warning. So that is why we have removed them from here. "The bottom line is peace and tranquility in all situation will be maintained. We will ensure professional steps to see to it that nothing goes wrong," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pathak urged the wrestlers to not indulge in anti-national activities on the "historic day" of inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today is the inauguration of our new Parliament. It is an important day for our country and proud moment. So any type of agitation or march on this day is anti-national. No way Delhi Policy can afford any lapse. We respect and love our athletes but can't allow any untoward incident," he said.

Some police personnel also suffered injuries during the scuffle with one woman constable looked in discomfort and was out of breath. The Delhi Police had beefed up security at Jantar Mantar following protesting wrestlers' call for a 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' before the new Parliament Building on Sunday. A teary-eyed Vinesh, who showed maximum resistance, later said from a bus that they are being punished for demanding justice.

"The accused is roaming free, he is being given shelter by the government and we athletes who won medals for the country are now being put in jail for demanding justice for country's daughters," she said. Ironically, both Bajrang and Vinesh were detained just metres away from Brij Bhushan's official residence at 21, Ashoka Road.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed and multiple layers of barricades were in place in the Lutyens' Delhi. The wrestlers, staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar which is about two kilometres from the Parliament building, had said they will go ahead with their 'Mahapanchayat' at any cost. The agitating wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Bajranj, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh have been demanding the arrest of the outgoing WFI President, who they have accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

Meanwhile, the members of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were stopped at Ambala border by the police. Farmers were planning to enter the national capital to participate in the Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament. To prevent such an event, additional police personnel were deployed, lanes were barricaded and vehicles were inspected thoroughly.

Earlier on Saturday Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader, said that thousands of farmers would enter the national capital to show their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

