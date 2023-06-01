WRESTLERS CASE HOW DELHI POLICE TOOK U TURN FROM INVESTIGATION TO CONSIDERATION

Hyderabad: Delhi Police shifted its stance from "investigation under progress" in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to "under consideration," within an hour on Wednesday, amid reports of the Police filing a final report in the case.

With grapplers keeping calm after the intervention of farmers body leaders, the Delhi police initially refuted multiple reports citing no evidence against allegation and expected to update the court on the same in a fortnight.

Within 15 days, we'll be filing our report in the court. It could either be in the form of charge sheet or final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim. The sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act added in the FIR carry less than 7 year prison term which makes it impossible for the Investigating Officer to proceed with the arrest as demanded by the victims. Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence, ANI reported citing top police sources.

Also read- "Amazing shamelessness": DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Meenakshi Lekhi for dodging questions on wrestlers' protest

Rejecting the report, the Delhi Police said, "It is clarified that this news is wrong and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity." PTI reported that a Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Delhi Police also shared the same message with reporters. Within an hour, the Delhi Police deleted its Tweet thread comprising three tweets. The PRO also removed her messages she had shared in the official WhatsApp group for journalists.

After some time, the PRO came up with another message written in Hindi, which can be loosely translated to: "The cases filed by women wrestlers are still under consideration. Status reports are being filed before the court regarding the investigation in the said cases. As the cases are under investigation, it would be against the procedure to say anything before the report is filed in the court," the message read.

Also read- Treatment of Indian wrestlers was very disturbing: IOC

On Monday, wrestlers announced that they would be dropping their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar as a mark of protest demanding action against the WFI chief. The decision was called off after the intervention of farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue. While farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha called for a nationwide demonstration on June 1 in support of the wrestlers, a Mahapanchayat has been called for Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait.

Watch: Wrestlers meet Tikait; India Gate brought under security blanket