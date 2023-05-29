New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik has echoed the views of star grappler Bajrang Punia and asserted that the wrestlers will fight and win in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Soon after an FIR was launched against the wrestlers by the Delhi Police, Bajrang Punia made a renewed vow to continue with their protest until the wrestlers get justice.

"We will fight and we will win, these days will also pass by," Sakshi tweeted in Hindi on Monday. The Delhi Police on Sunday booked the organisers of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar and their supporters on charges of rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after some of them were detained while marching to the new Parliament building.

The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar. According to a senior police officer, the FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also read: Wrestlers' protest: Going home not an option till we get justice, says Bajrang Punia

Meanwhile, Sakhshi has claimed that the Delhi police dragged the wrestlers inside the bus. "Everything is visible in the video that when there are 20-30 constables stopping one wrestler then how can we do any sort of riots. We were just trying to tell them that please don't take us away. We just want to do a peaceful march because nobody is listening to us but they forcefully dragged us inside the bus," the 30-year-old wrestler told ANI.

According to Sakshi, the wrestlers did not damage any public property. Bajrang had said that going home was not an option for the wrestlers till they got justice. "Going back home is not an option until we get justice. I was the last one to be released. I will meet the rest of the wrestlers and we will decide what needs to be done next," Bajrang said.

Earlier even on Sunday, Sakshi had asserted that the protest was not over. "Our protest is not over. After being released from police custody, we will start our satyagraha at Jantar Mantar. In this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers," Sakshi tweeted in Hindi.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from where the new Parliament building was inaugurated by the prime minister, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

Also read: "Sengol bent on the first day," Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on police action against wrestlers