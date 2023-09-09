New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday said that the summit is being held amid "enormous challenges" and the world is looking forward to the G20 leaders to provide leadership.

The UK Prime Minister stressed that the G20 leaders had met for the first time 15 years back in order to restore global growth following financial crisis. Once again the world is again looking to G20 for leadership, he added.

"15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges – the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges," Sunak tweeted.

Sunak's statement comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Mode termed the summit as "People's G20" and urged global leaders to convert "global deficit trust" into "trust and confidence". PM Modi said that the Covid caused a trust deficit that was further intensified by the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that when the world managed to defeat Covid then it can also overcome the ongoing crisis. PM Modi said that it is a time to move together and urged the world leaders to convert global trust deficit into trust and confidence. He said that the age-old challenges are asking for new solutions from the world leaders.

Earlier, the UK Prime Minister listed his priorities during the summit and emphasised the need for countries to work together for resolving global issues. In a video titled, "Why I'm at the at the G20", posted on X, Sunak was seen landing in Delhi with his wife Akshata Murthy for the summit yesterday. The video showed, Sunak being welcomed by Union Minister Ashiwini Kumar Choubey, then driving on the roads of Delhi and an interaction with students. Also, Sunak visited the British Council.

Sunak said, "Put simply, global issues matter, we simply can't do alone. Countries have to work together, we saw this during the Covid and it is right they all come together to fight climate change and Putin's illegal war."

He further stated that summits like G20 provide an opportunity to interact with the leaders of other countries and address issues. ".....decisions we make there will deliver the jobs, growth and security that British people expect of their PM. So, I'm looking ahead to a productive few days," he said. Also, he told reporters travelling with him that his visit to Delhi is "special". He said that he was being affectionately referred to as India's son-in-law.