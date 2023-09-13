WOMEN VIGILANTE GROUP IN MANIPUR VOUCH TO ENSURE PEACE IN THE STRIFE TORN STATE

New Delhi: As the ongoing ethnic clash in Manipur crossed four months, members of Meira Paibi, the women's vigilante group from the valley have rolled up their sleeves to handle the situation and enforce the rule of law in violence-affected areas of the valley.

"Our movement is very strong and we are protecting the society. We may be less literate but we are strong enough to bring peace to society," said Ima Ganbi, a Meira Paibi leader. "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the society and we will never accept any demand for a separate administration for any community, she said. The Kukis in Manipur have been demanding a separate administration in the state.

Meira Paibi is a women's collective organisation to bring justice and peace to society.

The members of Meira Paibi have already started organising agitations and protests in different places in Imphal demanding that law enforcement agencies take strong actions against the perpetrators of violence.

The organisation also refused to accept the idea of buffer zones as created by the security agencies. As the violence in Manipur has divided the state between the hills and plains, security forces have created a 'buffer zone' to regulate interactions between clashing communities.

Demanding total removal of Assam Rifles from Manipur, Ganbi claimed that the Assam Rifles personnel are working partially and they are supporting the Kukis.

"We want to know what's the matter with AR that they are not able to control Kuki narco-terrorists. Several of our temples have been destroyed. What are the central forces doing here?" Ganbi asked.

She said that her organisation has been protesting Assam Rifles. "We are also protesting against Manipur Police. In fact, we don't consider the buffer zones as created by the security agencies," she said.

Assam Rifles should leave Manipur as they are not able to perform their duties, the Meira Paibi leader said. The organisation claimed that Assam Rifles have been found transporting arms and weapons for the Kukis.

In the past, several delegations representing Manipur's Meitei community appealed to the Centre to remove Assam Rifles from Manipur. Assam Rifles guard India's border with Myanmar. Besides guarding the border areas, the Assam Rifles also help the local administration maintain law and order in Manipur.

Dr Seram Rojesh from the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) told ETV Bharat that they have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narandra Modi appealing for his intervention to bring the situation in Manipur under control.

"In spite of the fact that there are several battalions of central paramilitary forces campaigning in the state, the situation is still not normal," Rojesh said. He also appealed to the government to prevent cross-border illegal infiltration. “Detect and deport illegal immigrants who are hiding with or without forged documents,” Rojesh said.

Over 160 people have lost their lives and 60,000 and above rendered homeless in the ethnic conflict between Kukis and Meiteis continuing since May 3.

