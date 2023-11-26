New Delhi: The body of a 23-year-old woman with strangulation mark was found inside a bag at a house in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said. A PCR call was received around 4.45 pm about a suspicious bag being found at a house near the Vishwash Nagar area in Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

A team from the Farsh Bazaar police station was immediately sent to the spot along with a forensics team. On opening the bag, the police found the body of a woman who appeared to be strangulated, he said. "We have identified the body and the age of the victim is 23 years. We have got strong leads about the suspect," the DCP said.