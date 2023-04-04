New Delhi: A tragic incident occurred in northwest Delhi's Siraspur on Monday when a 30-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour. The reason behind this was her objection to the loud music played by a DJ during a function at her neighbour's house. The police have arrested Harish, the neighbour who fired at the woman, and his friend Amit, who provided the gun used in the crime. The woman is said to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred at around 12:15 am when a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur. Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital reported that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit to give a statement. The victim's sister-in-law was then asked to give a statement as an eyewitness.

According to the statement of the eyewitness, Ranju had asked Harish, who lives across the street, to stop the loud music being played by the DJ during a 'kuan pujan' ceremony for Harish's son on Sunday. After this, Harish took a gun from his friend Amit and opened fire. Unfortunately, a bullet hit Ranju, causing her to suffer a miscarriage.

The woman suffered a miscarriage during the treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested two accused involved in the matter. "A case has been registered against the accused and action will be taken as per the law. The woman is undergoing treatment in the hospital whose condition is said to be critical," police sources said.

The victim's mother, Sandhya Devi, said that her daughter had received a bullet injury in her neck, and doctors informed her that she had a miscarriage. She is currently being treated, and more surgeries are likely. The family belongs to Bihar and lives in a rented accommodation in Siraspur.

The police have arrested Harish and Amit and registered a case against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act. Harish works as a delivery boy, and Amit works at a mobile repair shop.