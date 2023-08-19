Gurugram : In a heart-wrenching case of alleged honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was strangled to death by her parents and brother in Gurugram for marrying a man from another caste. The victim woman's fault was to marry a man from her own village against her family's wishes. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anjali and the three accused were arrested from their Surheti village in Jhajjar district. They were sent to two-day police remand.

This case of honour killing came to light in Sector-102 of Cyber ​​City Gurugram. The woman married Sandeep, who hails from the same village and works at a pub in Gurugram. They were living in a rented flat in Sector 102. According to the information received here, the parents and brother first strangled Anjali to death. After that the fearless criminals put the dead body of the deceased girl in the car and cremated it secretly in the deserted area of ​​Jhajjar. By burning the dead body, the criminals conspired to destroy the evidence. But all the conspiracies of the criminals became exposed eventually.

The police have arrested all the three accused who include the deceased girl's father Kuldeep, mother Rinki and Anjali's brother Kunal. ACP Varun Dahiya of Gurugram Crime Branch said that Anjali belonged to the Jat community, while Sandeep belonged to the Brahmin caste. Anjali and Sandeep fell in love with each other and got married on 19 December 2022 in the temple. The relatives of both were very angry with this marriage.

After getting married, Sandeep and Anjali had come to know that their own families have become enemies of their lives. After which both of them started living in Sector-102 of Gurugram. But Anjali would never have thought that her family members would conspire to kill her. After which Anjali's family was in a dilemma as to when they would get a chance to eliminate her.

According to ACP Varun Dahiya, on the morning of August 17, as soon as Anjali's husband Sandeep went to Rohtak to give sweets to his sister for Teej festival, Anjali's brother Kunal called his father Kuldeep and mother Rinki. After which Anjali's parents also reached her flat in Sector-102. Here Anjali's mother held Anjali's hands and Anjali's brother Kunal held her feet. Anjali kept on screaming and begging her parents for her life. But Anjali's heartless father Kuldeep brutally murdered her by strangling her, the ACP said.

It has been learned that the murder accused Kuldeep works in a five star hotel in Gurugram. The one who had brought someone's car from the hotel itself. The ACP said that by the time the police got information about the matter, the body was completely burnt. But the forensic team will collect evidence in this matter.

The ACP said that Sandeep was informed about this honour killing case by his friend. After which Sandeep gave a written complaint to the police. Police investigation revealed that Anjali was strangled to death and her parents and brother killed the girl. Now the police will further investigate the matter.