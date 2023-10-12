New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning, police said. According to police, the victim was earlier in relation with the accused, however, she was avoiding him. The 27-year-old accused was apprehended at the spot.

The woman received about 13 stab injuries on her face, thighs and fingers. The doctors have said that she is out of danger and undergoing treatment, they said. A purported video, the veracity of which cannot be confirmed by PTI, is making rounds on social media. In the video, a woman is seen inside a cab with blood all over the upper portion of her body. She can be heard pleading passersby to take her to a hospital.

The cab driver, who caught the accused with the help of others, can be heard saying that he came for the pick-up. They both were together and sat inside the car. Later, he attacked the woman. At 6.20 am, a PCR call was received from Lado Sarai, Firni Road that a woman was stabbed by a man. Police reached the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found. Inquiry revealed that she and the accused were in a relationship for the last two years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

On Wednesday, the accused talked to the girl around 8 am and she informed him that she was in her office. She told police that she used to leave her house at about 6 to 6.30 am everyday. She had blocked his number last night. So, he came around to meet her at 5.30 am today, police said. Recently, the girl started ignoring so he came in the morning and met her in Lado Sarai area. They were talking and she sat in a cab which she had booked and in the meantime the accused attacked her with a knife, the DCP said.

He was caught by the cab driver, police said. According to the accused, they met about 10 days ago and there was a change in her behaviour towards him for the last one month, police said. He tried to talk to the girl, but she refused and even slapped him four to five times. They sat in the cab and started arguing again and in a fit of rage he stabbed her, they said.

The accused had brought the knife from his home and kept it in his pants pocket, they said The two got in touch two to three years ago when they were working in the same office in Lajpat Nagar, police added. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC is being registered and Gaurav Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, who works in a private company at Gurgaon in Haryana, has been apprehended, she said. On October 10, the woman made a PCR call saying that she was being harassed by Pal and the matter was found to be of borrowed money, police said.

However, the caller did not want any action on that day, they said. According to the victim's mother, the woman had an interview and was going there when the incident took place. My daughter had an interview and booked a cab for Lajpat Nagar at around 6.30 am. The accused was standing near our house and when she came out, he started chasing her. He told my daughter that he wants to talk to her, she said. "She told him that she was getting late for the office and did not want to talk to him but when my daughter sat inside the cab, he also entered the vehicle, locked the doors from inside and attacked her," the mother said.

She also said that the accused had been pestering her daughter for the last two years. He used to tell her that he wanted to marry her, but the victim was not ready for it. "My daughter blocked him, but he used to call her from unknown numbers and also threaten her that if she does not marry him, then he will kill her. My daughter met him in the office where she used to work, she said.