Gurugram (Delhi) : A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a dispute on Diwali night in Om Nagar colony here, police sources said on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Rukmani who was rushed to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition, the official sources said.

According to a complaint filed by the couple's landlord Sumitra, during night at around 9 pm on November 12, Rukmani's son came to her house and told her that his father Arvind Prasad had beaten up his mother.

"When I reached Rukmani's house with her son, I saw that there was a knife cut on the woman's neck and she was bleeding from her throat. Arvind had run away from there and with the help of other tenants we rushed Rukmani to civil hospital," Sumitra said in her complaint made before the police.