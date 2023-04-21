WOMAN SHOT IN FIRING AT DELHIS SAKET COURT

New Delhi A woman has been injured in a firing at Delhi s Saket court on Friday The woman has been rushed to a hospital The police has reached the spot It has been reported that four rounds were fired in the incidentEarlier in February multiple rounds were fired outside the Ludhiana Court in the Kochar Market The incident created havoc among the public in the area The police reached the spot soon after and started investigating However the accused who fired the shots was able to flee and the police are searching for himAccording to the police the shots were fired outside the court premises One of the eyewitnesses who was passing by the place when the bullet was fired alleged that one person was injured in the firing