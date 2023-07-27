New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Thursday. According to the police, Dabri police station received information regarding an incident around 8.45 pm. It was found that one Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house, they said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Earlier in June, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anjali and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. As per police, according to locals, the woman had been estranged from her husband for the past few years.

The parents of the woman have been informed of the incident, police said. An eyewitness said he heard a gunshot at 6:30 am today. "Someone fired a gunshot. There was a big sound. Initially, I thought it was a firecracker. But when I came outside, I saw her lying on the ground". The alleged murder took place in the New Mevla Colony of the TP Nagar area.

"An unknown assailant shot her outside at her home. She fell outside at the gate," Superintendent of Police (City), Piyush Singh said. "She was married to one Nitin Garg. The deceased used to live alone after the divorce," the police official said adding that there was a dispute regarding the house. (With Agency Inputs)