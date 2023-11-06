WOMAN KILLED 3 INJURED AFTER BEING HIT BY CAR WITH FAKE DELHI POLICE STICKER

New Delhi: A woman died while three others were injured after being hit by a speeding car bearing a fake Delhi Police in the city's south district on Monday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chaudhary said car driver Vinay Kumar, a private financer by profession, was arrested from the spot near Archana Red Light in an inebriated condition.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day. Harish (56), Seema (46), Rekha (46) and Neetu (45) were admitted to the AIIMS, where Neetu succumbed during treatment, while others were recuperating, police said. Chaudhary said the car, which was impounded from the spot, belonged to Vinay's friend Lav Kush Pandey.

Pandey who is a property dealer had procured the 'signage' through the internet and affixed it on his vehicle so that he could get the privilege from traffic police while moving on road, the DCP said. A case under sections of the IPC, including Section 279 (rash driving), and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Greater Kailash police station and further investigations are underway, police said.