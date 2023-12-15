WOMAN JUDGE ALLEGES SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY SENIOR SAYS WANTS TO DIE IN DIGNIFIED WAY CJI SEEKS REPORT

New Delhi: A woman judicial officer posted in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has written a letter to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud accusing a district judge of sexual harassment and seeking his permission to end her life in a "dignified way", prompting the CJI to call for a report from the Allahabad High Court administration on the status of inquiry.

The woman judicial officer, in her two-page letter, sought the CJI's permission to end her life following the abuse and harassment she had faced in her career during her posting in Barabanki. "I have no will to live anymore. I have been rendered to a walking corpse in the last year and a half. There is no purpose in carrying this soulless and lifeless body around anymore. There is no purpose left in my life. Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way," the letter, which went viral on social media, said.