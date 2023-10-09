New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two minor children were found dead with their wrists slit inside their flat in Munirka area of Delhi on Sunday, officials said. The father of the deceased woman has alleged foul play accusing his son-in-law of dowry harassment and black magic for the deaths. According to an official of the Delhi Police police, on Sunday, information was received about a woman committing suicide in her house in Munirka village at Kishangarh police station, after which the police team reached the spot.

After reaching the spot, the door of the room located on the fourth floor of the house was found locked from inside, the police official said. The door was broken by fire department officials, he said adding that as soon as the police team entered the room after the door was broken, the bodies of the woman and her two children were lying soaked in blood in the room.

The age of the woman is stated to be 27 years, while the age of one of the two children was 4 years and the other was 2 and a half years. According to the information received from the police, the wrists of the woman as well as both the children were cut. A police official said that preliminary investigation of the incident suggests that the woman may have first cut the wrists of both the children and then committed suicide by slitting her own wrist.

The woman was married to a constable posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017. The father of the deceased woman, resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has made serious allegations against his son-in-law of practicing black magic on her wife. In the complaint filed against his son-in-law at the police station, the man alleged that his son-in-law used to harass her daughter for dowry.