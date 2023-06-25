WOMAN ELECTROCUTED IN FREAK MISHAP AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a woman was electrocuted at the New Delhi railway station as the platform was inundated with rainwater due to continuous rains here since Saturday night. The victim was identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi, who arrived at the railway station at 5.30 am, along with her family members and three kids. She reportedly caught an electric pole as a support to walk on the waterlogged platform, immediately she suffered an electric shock, and that resulted in her death.

The police said the mishap took place near exit number one of the New Delhi railway station, and that they found the woman unconscious on reaching the spot. "Immediately, they, along with injured Sakshi Ahuja's sister, Madhvi Chopra, took her to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead," the police said.

The victim's sister, Madhvi Chopra, lodged a complaint with the police alleging negligence by the authorities concerned. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. Sakshi Ahuja's father Lokesh Kumar Chopra blamed the authorities' negligence for his daughter's death.

The victim's father said, "We were proceeding towards Chandigarh and I was in the parking lot when I received the information stating that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja was electrocuted." The CCTV footage showed open electric wires at the pole, which could have led to the freak accident. Railways and the police are investigating the mishap.

In the recent past, a 23-year-old woman was electrocuted when she came in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru. The victim identified as Akhila was returning home from the office when her Scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road.