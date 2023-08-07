New Delhi (India) : A twenty two-year-old woman was crushed to death after the car she was driving got stuck between two speeding trucks. Police said. that the woman lost control over the car and the accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara at 12 am on Sunday. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation into the mishap.

The deceased woman was yet to be identified. The police were trying to find information about her from the documents available in the car. Arrangements were being made for sending the body to hospital for post mortem.

"An accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara last night when a car, driven by a 22-year-old woman got stuck between two speeding trucks. The woman died in the accident," an official said. Further details are awaited. (with agency inputs)