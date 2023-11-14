New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman died after jumping from the upper floor of a five-storey residential building which caught fire in Shakarpur area of East Delhi late in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. At least 26 people along with two pets have been rescued by the Delhi Fire Department. An official said that at the time of the incident, more than 50 people were present in different flats in the building.

As soon as the fire emerged from the vehicles parked in the parking lot of the building, there was chaos in the entire building with people running for their lives amid loud screams. An official said that in a bid to save their lives, some residents jumped from the balcony to save their lives, due to which a woman died.

As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot and the people trapped in the building were rescued, he said. The fire department has brought the fire under control. More than a dozen people trapped in the building have been injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Fire officials said that the fire was reported late on Monday night at around 1:03 am. They said that the fire first broke out in the vehicles parked in the parking lot of the building and later engulfed the entire building. Due to raging flames, people could not come out, who were later evacuated through the balcony.