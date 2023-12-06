WINTER VACATION IN DELHI SCHOOLS REDUCED TO 6 DAYS TO BEGIN FROM JAN 1

New Delhi: Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. "However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18," the circular read.