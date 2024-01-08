WILL MEET AGAIN ON SEAT SHARING FIGHT LS POLLS TOGETHER CONG ON TALKS WITH AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress held a meeting here on Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. After the talks, Congress MP Mukul Wasnik said scores of issues for the elections were discussed.

"We held a meeting on scores of issues for the upcoming elections. Talks will go on and we will meet again and only then we will take a final call on seat share. Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and we will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he said. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj attended the meeting.