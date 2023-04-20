WILL GIVE LEGAL HELP TO ATIQS KILLERS IF ASKED YATI NARASIMHANAND SARASWATI

New DelhiGhaziabad Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati the controversial religious leader and an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case on Thursday said that if someone asks him to provide legal aid to the killers of criminalturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed he will definitely help themHis comments come days after one of his disciples stated in a social media post that the killers of Atiq Ahmed should be provided with financial and legal and legal aid Expressing support for his disciple Narasimhanand stated that Atiq was a mafia who has orchestrated the murders of so many people that the people of Uttar Pradesh were terrified of himAlso ReadSIT recreates crime scene in AtiqAshraf murder caseNarasimhanand further alleged that Atiq could not have achieved such a status without political backing adding that without it would have been just another thief or dacoit Atiq was a mafia The entire State was terrified of him He had orchestrated so many murders If such a killer dies such a death then what is there to comment on Murderers always die in murders I am against giving too much importance to Atiq Narasimhanand saidHe also said that Atiq should have been finished long ago He was an ordinary mafia and could not have reached such a status without political protection Without political protection he would have been just a thief or dacoit This should have happened earlier It is because of the impotence of the political system He orchestrated the murder of an MLA and several other people He should have been finished long ago he addedEarlier this month Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three youths in presence of policemen in Prayagraj while being taken for a medical checkup