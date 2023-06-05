New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Odisha triple train wreck tragedy, posing 11 key questions to the latter to answer while damning Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of having exposed of making "all the empty safety claims" and demanding the government reveal the real reasons that caused the country's one of the deadliest since Independence.

Here is the reproduction of 11 questions from Kharge: