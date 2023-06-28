'Why Rahul hobnobbing with Soros-funded people:' Irani questions Rahul's patriotism

New Delhi: With fervent nationalism becoming the flavour of the election season, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's patriotic credentials and accused him of hobnobbing with those who are allegedly funded by billionaire investor George Soros to foment anti-India campaign.

Irani said, "When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros? It is also evident that this is not the only Soros connection. Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, funded by George Soros, was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi, she said.

Irani reiterated her party's allegations against Rahul Gandhi that he "hobnobbed" with people with suspicious credentials, including those close to billionaire investor George Soros who wants to "destabilise" the democratically elected Indian government, during his recent visit to the US. She attacked Gandhi for the involvement of Tanzeem Ansari of the Islamic Circle of North America in hosting a programme of the Indian diaspora during his visit, saying Ansari has an organisational link with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

"...The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is - Is it true that Rahul Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US?...When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros? It is also evident that this is not the only Soros connection. Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros, was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi. What is extremely distressing is the link with the Islamic Circle of North America. Those in the public domain who will research how the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York ensued will find contact of Tazeem Ansari - he has an organisational link with Jamaat-e-Islami...," she said.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros is a billionaire investor, philanthropist, short-seller, and political activist. With a net worth of USD 8.5 billion, the 92-year-old American-Hungarian, established the Open Society Foundations, an organisation that provides grants to support democracy, transparency, and freedom of speech initiatives. Hungary-born Soros hails from a wealthy Jewish family and is recognised as one of the prominent international investors. In response to the prevailing anti-Semitism during that time, his family changed their surname from "Schwartz" to "Soros" to protect their Jewish identity. They endured the horrors of the Holocaust during the Nazi occupation in Hungary before eventually relocating to London in 1947. In 1970, Soros founded Soros Fund Management, an investment management company that has achieved tremendous success over the years.

Soros vs Modi

The firm has consistently generated billions of dollars in profits on a global scale. Soros is known for his strident opposition to Narendra Modi government. The billionaire magnet alleged that the row over Gautam Adani's business empire might weaken PM Modi's hold on the government during a speech at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year. According to him, PM Modi would "have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament. In 2020, George Soros slammed the BJP government while addressing an event at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was making an aggressive pitch and the "biggest setback" was witnessed in India. "The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing harsh measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship," he had said.