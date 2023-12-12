New Delhi: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress and tweeted: In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!

The tweet is a direct attack on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, who is at the centre of a massive cash haul. At least ₹ 351 crore was seized in cash during raids on the offices of an Odisha-based Boudh Distilleries Private Limited and entities linked to it in the state, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The distillery is linked to Dheeraj Sahu, officials confirmed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone all out in attacking its arch-rival Congress over the raid, with PM Modi leading the brigade. On X (formerly Twitter), the PM wrote earlier: "The people of the country should look at these piles of currency notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders... Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee."

BJP leaders shared old tweets of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu questioning the success of demonetisation and asked how people still owned black money following the ban on notes.