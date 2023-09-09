New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside a Karnataka High Court judgment, which convicted a man in a murder case and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment, saying that there is no evidence of the accused last seen with the deceased and when the chain of evidence is incomplete, and doubts emanate, the benefit accrues to the accused, and not the prosecution.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said: “It would be unsafe to sustain the conviction of the appellant on such evidence, where the chain is clearly incomplete. That apart, the presumption of innocence is in favour of the accused and when doubts emanate, the benefit accrues to the accused, and not the prosecution”.

Justice Amanullah, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said “In the present case, given that there is no definitive evidence of last seen as also the fact that there is a long time-gap between the alleged last seen and the recovery of the body”. The bench said in the absence of other corroborative pieces of evidence, it cannot be said that the chain of circumstances is so complete that the only inference that could be drawn is the guilt of the appellant.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on September 6, said the burden on the accused would, therefore, kick in, only when the last seen theory is established and in the instant case that itself is in doubt.

“Whereas in the present case, the very fact whether the deceased had in fact gone with the appellant, after which his dead body was found had not been proved, as is the requirement in law”, said the bench.

Citing an apex court judgment, the bench said that the cautionary note sounded in Nizam (2016) is important and the 'last seen' theory can be invoked only when the same stands proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Amanullah said, “Having bestowed thoughtful consideration to the rival submissions and taking into account the totality of the circumstances, this Court finds that the Impugned Judgment cannot be sustained”.

The bench noted the fact that there is a major discrepancy in the charge framed by the court and the statement of the witnesses - the specific allegation that the co-accused was the one who had taken away the deceased from his house, whereas during deposition the deceased’s wife and his brother have stated that it was the appellant who had taken away the deceased is enough to raise doubts with regard to the veracity and authenticity of such statements.

The bench noted that furthermore, the fact that the deceased, late at night, agreed to go to the house of the appellant, when seen in the backdrop of the allegation that there was strong animosity between the two, appears to be highly improbable.

The bench said these circumstances creating a doubt as to the appellant’s involvement in the crime attain more credence when gauged apropos the factum of the deceased being missing for more than two days, yet neither his wife nor his brother reported the deceased as missing.

The apex court allowed an appeal by R. Sreenivasa, who along with a co-accused, was acquitted by the trial court in June 2005. However, the High Court in October 2010, convicted Sreenivasa for murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. According to the prosecution, on January 3, 2002, an unidentified dead body of a male was found by the complainant in his field leading to the institution of a complaint with the police. Later, the body was identified to be that of one Krishnappa.

It was alleged that Sreenivasa along with another accused with a common intention killed the deceased. The motive statedly was that the deceased had developed illicit intimacy with the appellant’s sister.

It was alleged that both accused had further tried to destroy evidence by setting fire to the dead body by pouring petrol. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses including the complainant and one of the attestors to the inquest. Acquitting Sreenivasa, the trial court had said the prosecution had failed to prove that the deceased was last seen in the company of the accused and had also failed to prove the extra-judicial confession. The Karnataka government challenged this order in the High Court and the accused moved the apex court against the HC order.

