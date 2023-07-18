WFI CHIEF VS WRESTLERS DELHI COURT GRANTS INTERIM BAIL TO BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH

New Delhi: In a major development, Bhartiya Janta Party MP and incumbent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in the alleged sexual harassment case filed against him by top wrestlers, sources said. It is learnt the Singh along with other co-accused Vinod Tomar were granted interim bail by the court.

The court has asked both the accused to deposit a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.The court had on July 7 summoned Brij Bhushan Singh while taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against the BJP MP and another co-accused in the case Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case.

It can be recalled that on July 7, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal took cognizance of Delhi Police’s chargesheet against Singh and Tomar.