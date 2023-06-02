New Delhi: Delhi Police filed two FIRs and 10 complaints based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Connaught Place police station.

According to the two FIRs, the WFI chief has been accused of demanding sexual favours. Further, at least 10 complaints of molestation have also been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh. The complaints against the WFI chief mentioned his attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing them, among others.

Police said these complaints against the WFI chief were registered on April 21, while the two FIRs against him were lodged on April 28. The FIRs were lodged under Sections 354, 354(a), 354(d) and 34, which account for a three-year jail term.

The first FIR mentions the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentions the allegations levelled by the father of a minor. In her complaint, the minor had alleged Brij Bhushan Singh had held her tight on the pretext of getting a picture clicked. He also pressed her shoulder and deliberately touched her inappropriately, she said.

Meanwhile, farmer outfits held a ‘khap mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, showing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. At the congregation in Soram village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said they planned to meet President Droupadi Murmu and will hold another mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Friday to discuss the next steps in the agitation.

In Delhi, Trinamool Congress MPs walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting after their demand to discuss the safety of women athletes was rejected by its chairman and BJP MP Vivek Thakur, according to party MP Sushmita Dev.