WFI CHIEF BRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH APPEARS IN DELHI COURT IN FEMALE WRESTLERS SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

New Delhi: The lawyer of President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in the female wrestler sexual harassment case, has termed the allegations made by the Delhi Police in the charge sheet as “false and full of conspiracy”. As Brij Bhushan appeared in the court, his lawyer Rajeev Mohan was presenting his argument in the case in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday during a debate on framing of charges against the outgoing WFI chief.

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a charge sheet against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC. Earlier, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of two separate complaints.

The first FIR was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers. However, the Delhi Police later approached the Patiala House Court and filed a cancellation report for the POCSO case citing a lack of evidence.

During today's argument in the Delhi court, the outgoing WFI chief's lawyer said that “the way the minor female wrestler took back her allegation calling it false, in the same way the allegations of the six adult female wrestlers are also false”. However, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that there are witnesses and evidence regarding the allegations made in the charge sheet.

The debate in the matter will continue on 10 and 11 August as well. During today's hearing, strict security arrangements were made inside and outside the court. Earlier on July 28, Brij Bhushan was given one day's exemption from personal appearance by the court.