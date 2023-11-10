WEST ASIA CRISIS INDIA US CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL REMAINING HOSTAGES IN GAZA CONFLICT CONDEMNS TERRORISM

New Delhi: Noting the horrific terrorist attacks against Israel, foreign and defense ministers of India and the United States, during the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue on Friday reiterated that both countries stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians.

According to joint-statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

The leaders committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace.

During the ministerial dialogue, the ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the multifaceted defense partnership through wide-ranging dialogues and military exercises of increasing complexity and sophistication, accelerated joint projects initiated under the June 2023 Roadmap for India-U.S Defence Industrial Cooperation and expanded collaboration in emerging domains, such as space and artificial intelligence.

They expressed satisfaction with the pace of cooperation in Maritime Domain Awareness and looked forward to identifying pathways to promote stronger service-to-service ties and share technologies to address an array of maritime challenges, including in the undersea domain.

The leaders reaffirmed the Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation as a catalyst for strengthening India's capabilities, enhancing its indigenous defense production, facilitating technology-sharing, and promoting supply chain resilience.

The Ministers accordingly appreciated the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India. Such partnerships exemplify the type of defense-industrial cooperation that the two countries look forward to pursuing as an enduring pillar of the defense partnership, the statement added.

Looking ahead, they welcomed the progress achieved towards the co-production and co-development of defense systems, noting their mutual interest to co-develop and co-produce ground mobility systems, as they bring the two countries’ respective defense sectors closer together while enhancing Indian capabilities. They look forward to additional proposals from Indian and U.S. companies to develop and produce systems in the priority areas established in the Roadmap, it said.

Both sides recommitted to spurring investment in India’s growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, which encompasses aircraft maintenance and mid-voyage repair of U.S. naval vessels. They welcomed commitments from the U.S. industry to further increase India’s MRO capabilities, including for the repair of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Ministers also pledged to implement commitments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden to undertake regular efforts to address export control issues while expanding defense-industrial cooperation and supporting India’s goals of emerging as a global defense hub. Both sides look forward to further discussions about export control and technology transfers in the Strategic Trade Dialogue and its affiliated working groups, it said.

The Ministers looked forward to the finalization of a Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA), a key priority in the Roadmap, which will further integrate the defense industrial ecosystems of both countries while strengthening supply chain resilience.

The Ministers commended the breadth of partnerships under the India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) since the initiative was launched in June this year. The Ministers specifically welcomed the Investors Strategy Session convened in New Delhi on November 8, 2023.

The event provided an opportunity for private investors to mobilize capital for funding innovation in cutting-edge technology to address critical security needs. Both countries welcomed the launch of the INDUS-X Gurukul Education series to enable startups to leverage opportunities in the defense ecosystems of India and the United States.

The Ministers also took note of the recent launch of the INDUS-X joint challenges initiative, which will unleash the talent and innovative drive of commercial sectors in both countries to strengthen the respective defense industry ecosystems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for the fifth India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

They further noted the substantial progress in transforming India-U.S. relations across domains, based on trust and mutual understanding. Building upon the June 2023 and September 2023 visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, the Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in ensuring international peace and security.