WE SEE ALL FUNDS FOR ADS SC SEEK DELHI GOVT AFFIDAVIT ON FUNDS UTILIZED FOR ADVERTISEMENTS IN LAST THREE YEARS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to furnish detailed account of how much it spent on advertisements in the last three financial years, after the state government expressed its inability to provide funds for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects for Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.

The Delhi government counsel submitted before a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that in December 2020, the state government had informed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) about its inability to provide their share of funds and stressed that it is due to lack of funds.

A counsel, representing NCRTC, contended that the entire scheme of three corridors will be defeated if it is restricted to only Delhi-Meerut corridor. “You want to get into where, what funds you are spending….we see all funds for advertisements….”, Justice Kaul told the Delhi government counsel.

The Delhi government submitted that in 2020, it had communicated that funds were not available with it and the position was worsened on account of Covid pandemic. “The GST compensation provided by the Centre has also been stopped since the last financial year and therefore, there are no finances available”, said the state government counsel. The bench queried the Delhi government counsel, why there are no funds for a project that would ensure smooth transportation, however funds are allocated for advertisements.

“Since the paucity of funds is an impediment in this project… we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit on funds utilized for advertisement… the project is of considerable importance, we will divert the funds. Details to be furnished for the period of the last three financial years”, said the bench.

The NCRTC counsel said every year delay is causing Rs 1500 crore cost escalation. The state government counsel pointed out that the funds are upwards of Rs 5,000 crore. The bench said, “is it required at one go? But over a period of time. Let us see how much you spend on other things...It is a development project...You are saying you are unable to make budgetary provisions for it, that is the problem.”

The bench said, “though, the financial aspects, we leave it to the state government but when a project...We would like to know how much you have spent on an ad (advertisement). Making a project is also an advertisement that you are doing something”. Justice Kaul said the affidavit should be filed by the Delhi government in a period of two weeks from today. Senior advocate A D N Rao is an amicus curiae in the matter.

The top court was hearing on a Delhi government status report in connection with the funding of Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors. The Delhi government, in a status report submitted in the apex court, said: “That it is submitted that Government of NCT of Delhi vide letter dated 17.12.2020 (Annexure F') informed that it would not be able to make any financial contribution towards Delhi- Panipat RRTS project due to inadequate finances and worsened financial position due to CoVID pandemic. However, the Government of NCT of Delhi is willing to grant in-principle/ administrative approval for Delhi- Panipat RRTS project, provided its share of contribution is met by the Government of India”.