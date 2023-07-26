Delhi: The Yamuna River in the national capital is flowing a few centimetres below the danger mark after the water level receded on Tuesday. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm. Earlier on Monday, Yamuna's water level was 206.56 metres, above the danger level mark.

The drop in the water level of the river brought relief to the people of Delhi NCR as the rise could have led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The increase in water level in the Yamuna River was a result of the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Due to this, the water level in the river was hovering over the danger mark for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. Delhi faced unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants. Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed the water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating, with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores.