VIVO PMLA CASE COURT EXTENDS ED CUSTODY OF ACCUSED BY 3 DAYS

New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended by three days the ED custody of four people arrested in a money laundering case against Chinese smart phone maker Vivo, including the managing director of Lava International mobile company and a Chinese national. The four accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala on completion of their three-day ED custody.

On Friday, the agency moved four separate applications seeking extension of their custody by 10 days but the court granted it only three more days for custodial interrogation of the accused. "I am of the considered opinion that the ED is able to make out the case for grant of further custody remand. However, it is clarified that the ED is duty bound to explain that the custody period is properly utilised for the purposes of investigation," ASJ Jangala said.

"The accused persons namely Hari Om Rai, Nitin Garg, Rajan Malik and Guangwen Kuang alias Andrew are accordingly further remanded to ED custody till October 16," the judge added. The court directed that the interrogation be conducted at a place having CCTV coverage and the footage be preserved. "Accused persons shall be medically examined once in every 48 hours during the above period and the accused persons shall also be permitted to meet their Advocates for half an hour daily between 6 pm and 7pm during the said period of their ED custody in a manner that the ED officials are not able to hear their conversations," the court said.

Noting that the public prosecutor had submitted on Tuesday that Hari Om Rai has not taken food despite it being served in custody, the court said Rai wanted to have an audience with higher officers of the ED. This request was, however, strongly opposed by the prosecutor who said it was prohibited under the PMLA. The court then said, "The officers of ED are public servants subservient to the Constitution of India, hence bound to hear the grievance of any person, including the accused." It said there was no such prohibition under the PMLA.

"Accordingly, the investigating officer is directed to produce the accused Hari Om Rai before the Joint Director/Special Director of ED to give him a personal hearing for redressal of his grievance relating to the ED," the court said. During the proceedings, the prosecution sought an extension of their custody, saying considering the quantity of data seized from the accused3 TB (tetrabyte) data from their devices and 4 TB data from the premises of the accusedthe completion of investigation required more time.

It said the accused had to be confronted with the statements of 13 people, who were summoned to join the investigation, and that the four arrestees had to be also confronted with the seized documents. Rejecting various arguments by counsel for the accused, including insufficiency of grounds for their arrest, the court said these averments were already dealt with in its order of October 10 and the remand order was passed after its satisfaction".