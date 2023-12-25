New Delhi/Noida: Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra who has been accused of assaulting of his wife days after marriage, is facing more trouble with the latter set to file an appeal with the Noida Police following discharge from the hospital, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that Vivek Bindra's wife Yanika, through her advocate Vasu Sharma, is planning a strategy to appeal to the Noida Police to register a case under the section of domestic violence as well as other serious cases on the basis of medical and statements, her lawyer, Vasu Sharma, said.

Advocate Vasu Sharma said that Yanika has returned home after being discharged from the hospital, but right now she is not in a position to record her statement to the police. He said that Yanika is under a lot of mental stress. Sharma said that Yanika was scheduled to meet the top officials of the police department on Monday, but due to some reasons the meeting has been postponed.

Once she gets better, she will meet the officials and demand for incorporating more sections to the case against accused Bindra. Pertinently, Yanika's brother Vaibhav Kwatra lodged a case against Bindra in Sector-126 police station in Noida on December 14. In his complaint, Kwatra claimed that his sister faced a physical assault and was admitted to Delhi's private hospital for several days.

The assault is believed to have happened on Dec 7 during a verbal spat between Vivek Bindra and his mother, Prabha. Kwatra said that after his sister stepped in to intervene, Bindra physically assaulted her. Kwatra said that Bindra inflicted wounds all over her body and her head due to hair pulling. He further said that she was beaten to such an extent that her eardrum burst in the beating.

A purported video of the assault is also being widely shared on the Internet. Officials said that a notice has been sent to Vivek Bindra and his statement will be recorded soon. Further investigation into the case is going on.