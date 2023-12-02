Vistara flights diverted due to bad weather, low visibility at Delhi Airport
Published: 7 minutes ago
New Delhi: Vistara Airlines on Saturday announced the diversion for flights bound for Delhi from Ahmedabad and Mumbai in view of bad weather and low visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi was diverted back to Ahmedabad while the flight from Mumbai was diverted to Jaipur.
The airline said, "Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport."
