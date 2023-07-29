New Delhi : INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will send a delegation of 21 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 16 of its parties to have a two-day "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation in violence-hit Manipur beginning Saturday. The opposition MPs delegation will, on their return, submit recommendations to the Centre and in Parliament for finding agreeable solutions to the vexed issue.

The MPs delegation would visit the violence-hit areas and also interact with the local people in the Manipur valley and the hills. To reassure the victims, the opposition MPs would visit the relief camps and enquire about their condition. The opposition delegation has also decided to meet the Manipur Governor on Sunday morning.

The MPs' delegations consists of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sushmita Dev, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Mahua Maji, Javed Ali Khan, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, D Ravikumar, Arvind Sawant, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi made a strong plea for an inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Manipur ethnic violence.

Over the past few days, the Manipur issue rocked both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament as the restless opposition members stuck to their their demand for a detailed discussion on the ethnic strife. There was also a demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur strife, which began on May 3 this year, taking a toll of at least 160 lives. In Lok Sabha, the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition benches against the government was admitted.