VIKSIT BHARAT SANKALP YATRA REACHES OUT TO 12 CRORE PEOPLE

New Delhi: The ongoing government outreach programme ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has recorded participation from over 12 crore people across the country. The figure underscores the profound impact and unparalleled capability of the initiative in bringing together individuals nationwide with all sharing a common vision for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Announcing this on social media, the Ministry of Education wrote, "Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has achieved a significant milestone with the participation of over 12 crore people across India. This remarkable number underscores the profound impact and unparalleled capability of the initiative in bringing together individuals nationwide, all sharing a common vision for Viksit Bharat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched the nationwide campaign with an aim to reach out to people who are eligible for various central welfare schemes but have not benefited so far due to lack of awareness or other reasons.

Thus, the government is reaching out to such people who have been left out of the ambit of the schemes. The effort is to ensure that PM Modi’s guarantees reach the public and they are able to get the benefits of the schemes. From the metropolis of Mumbai to the remote villages of Mizoram, from the mountains of Kargil to the coastal shores of Kanyakumari, Modi's guaranteed vehicle along with government offices and representatives are reaching out to people in the remotest corners of the country.