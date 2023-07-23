VIDEO SHOWS DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICIAL TAKING RS 5000 BRIBE FROM KOREAN NATIONAL SUSPENDED

New Delhi: A traffic policeman was suspended in Delhi after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe from a Korean national went viral on social media.

"Taking cognisance of the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Sunday reacting to a viral post which said that the cop took Rs 5000 from the foreigner and did not even give him a receipt.

The Korean national shot the entire incident with a camera installed inside his car. The video of his visit to India including the Delhi incident was eventually uploaded on his YouTube channel which has 1.34 million subscribers. In the video, the traffic policeman is seen pulling over the foreigner who greets him and asks him "How are you?" In reply, the cop tells the foreigner that he is "wrong carriage" way. The foreigner apologises with folded hands.

Following it, the traffic policeman is seen telling the foreigner that he has to pay "court fine" of Rs 5000 in cash. "Court fine, 5000 cash," the cop tells the foreigner in broken English. "How much?" the Korean asks the cop, who replies, "5000." The Korean hands over a Rs 500 note to which the cop tells him "5000, 500 nahi (not Rs 500 but Rs 5000)".

The foreigner then gives the cop a bundle of notes, who returns one from it. Apparently, the foreigner had paid Rs 5500 and the corrupt cop tried to show that he is honest by returning the extra note. The cop then shakes his hand and leaves without giving him any receipt for the money.

The accused traffic policeman was identified as Mahesh Chand. Reports said that Chand during the probe said that he was about to give the receipt of the challan, but the car owner left the spot. The video is said to be one month old.

Also read: Karnataka: Lokayukta police arrest food inspector for accepting Rs 43,000 bribe