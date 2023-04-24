New DelhiGreater Noida A victim of the Greater Noida s alleged notorious bike boat scam has been sitting on a sitin for the last 4 years even as Deepti Behl the lady don accused in the scam remains at large The victim Munna Balyan said that the accused has defrauded 8 lakh people adding that this dharna will continue till the money of all the victims is not returnedSearch against UP s Lady Don intensifies UP s most wanted Lady Don Deepti Behl is absconding for 4 years in the case Pertinently the UP Police has already announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Deepti s head Deepti who was the principal of Baghpat s college is the wife of bike boat mastermind Sanjay Bhati Also read LandforJob case CBI searches going on inside Rabri Devi s residence in PatnaThere are 250 cases registered across the country in the bike boat scam worth about Rs 4500 crore The investigation of the case is being carried out by the Economic Offences Wing EOW Meerut According to the information a criminal case was registered against Deepti in 2019 in the case The Most Wanted Lady Don has been named in 150 cases registered across the countryWhat is Bike Boat scam The alleged scam is related to the individual investment of Rs 62100 per investor in a purported scheme named Bike Boat Under the scheme the investors had been asked to invest in lieu of a rent of Rs 4590 in 12 monthly installments and a dividend of Rs 5175 ie a total of Rs 117180 profit The company had opened its franchise in many states Sanjay Bhati 42 owner of a bike boat company with a diploma in chemical engineering lured investors from across the country to invest crores of rupees and then usurped them investigators said The accused company is alleged to have committed a fraud of Rs 45000 croreMain accused Sanjay Bhati The victims had filed a case against 32 persons accusing them of scam Presently 24 accused are in jail in the case including the mastermind of the scam Sanjay Bhati Apart from 27 cars and 102 bikes five sacks of fake checks were recovered which were to be given as dividends to the investors Besides other documentary evidence and burnt electronic equipment were also recovered from the company s office