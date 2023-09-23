VCK FOUNDER URGES SPEAKER TO INITIATE CASE AGAINST RAMESH BIDHURI FOR HATE SPEECH

New Delhi: Viduthalai Chiruthaigai Katchi (VCK) founder president and Chidambaram MP, Thol Thirumaavalavan on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate a case under 'hate speech' provisions against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Parliament.

"The remarks made by Bidhuri during this session not only displayed blatant disregard for the sanctity of the Lok Sabha but also constituted a severe breach of privilege within our esteemed House," Thirumaavalavan wrote to the Speaker. Alleging that Bidhuri resorted to a series of abusive statements that certainly qualify as '"hate speech", he said that the BJP MP used "vile" words and his language was "deeply offensive" and "derogatory".

"These statements not only exceeded the bounds of propriety but were profoundly shameful. Established parliamentary norms and precedents affirm the jurisdiction of the Committee of Privileges in addressing such issues, particularly arising from statements made within the House," the letter read.

The VCK leader reiterated the demand for a thorough inquiry by the privilege committee into Bidhuri's statement which has "tarnished the dignity of the Lok Sabha". "...I kindly implore your esteemed office to consider recommending to the relevant authorities the initiation of a case against him under hate speech provisions. Your swift and resolute attention to this matter is of utmost importance..", he further wrote.

On Friday, Ali termed Bidhuri's statement against him as "hate speech" and wrote to the Speaker demanding an investigation by the privileges committee. Bidhuri's statements during discussions on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday, triggered a huge political furore with Ali threatening to quit Parliament if action was not taken against the BJP MP.