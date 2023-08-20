UTTAR PRADESH TWO KANWARIYAS DIE SIX CRITICAL DUE TO ILL HEALTH

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): At least two Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) aboard the Kota-Patna Express died after their health deteriorated as the train journeyed from Varanasi to Mathura. According to official sources, the health of 12 passengers deteriorated and the complaints of vomiting and diarrhea were immediately informed to the control room.

On receiving the information, Railway, Railway Police Force, and Government Railway Police officials attended the passengers at Agra Cantonment station. During this, two devotees died, while six were admitted to the railway hospital in critical condition. As per their health condition, they were then admitted to SN Medical College. Meanwhile, Railway authorities have informed the relatives of all the devotees.

Public Relations Officer of Agra Division of North Central Railway, Prashastri Srivastava said, "The control room had received information about the ill health of passengers and devotees in the Kota-Patna Express. On this, the team of Railway, GRP, and RPF promptly reached Agra Cantonment station. Raipur residents Kumari Bai and Rama Nishad, who were traveling in the S-2 coach of the Kota-Patna Express, died."

"Meanwhile, other passengers, including Lokeshwar Yadav, Prabha Bai, Rambha Bai Sahu, and Sonia Baghel, were admitted to the railway hospital in critical condition. The doctors of the Railway Hospital said that the devotees died due to dehydration," Srivastava said.