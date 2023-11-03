India and US unite to prevent escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict in upcoming 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: In anticipation of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue scheduled for November 10, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, underscored the shared commitment of India and the United States to prevent the Israel-Palestine conflict from spreading. This important statement was made during a media address in Washington DC on Thursday, underscoring the countries' shared objectives in ensuring stability in the Middle East, promoting a two-state solution, and preventing the expansion of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Donald Lu praised India's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting its direct condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack. He pointed out that India had joined a chorus of nations, including the United States, in calling for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza. Lu emphasized the common goals of India and the US in managing the Israel-Palestine situation, preserving stability in the Middle East, and advancing a two-state solution.
The upcoming India-US 2+2 Dialogue, initiated in 2018, provides a platform for high-level discussions on strategic and defence matters between the two countries. During this year's dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will engage in extensive discussions with their Indian ministerial counterparts. The key highlight of the dialogue will be Secretary Blinken's visit to India on November 10, where he will meet with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.
Speaking about this event, Donald Lu stated, "The 2+2 Dialogue allows our two countries to have high-level discussions about strategic and defence issues." This dialogue, a vital part of Secretary Blinken's Asian trip, will encompass various topics, including cooperation with India to maintain the Indo-Pacific region's freedom, openness, prosperity, and security.
In addition to addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, the leaders will also delve into discussions about Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Defence co-production with India, a significant aspect of the 2+2 Dialogue, will be a focal point. Lu highlighted the intent to promote collaboration for the production of top-notch defence equipment to meet Indian defence requirements, thereby enhancing global security.
Moreover, the four cabinet officials, comprising the two US secretaries and their Indian counterparts, will discuss initiatives aimed at advancing democracy and human rights. The dialogue will also touch upon expanded cooperation in various domains, including clean energy, counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and semiconductor manufacturing.