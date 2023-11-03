Donald Lu praised India's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting its direct condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack. He pointed out that India had joined a chorus of nations, including the United States, in calling for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza. Lu emphasized the common goals of India and the US in managing the Israel-Palestine situation, preserving stability in the Middle East, and advancing a two-state solution.

The upcoming India-US 2+2 Dialogue, initiated in 2018, provides a platform for high-level discussions on strategic and defence matters between the two countries. During this year's dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will engage in extensive discussions with their Indian ministerial counterparts. The key highlight of the dialogue will be Secretary Blinken's visit to India on November 10, where he will meet with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.