UPSET OVER SONS DEATH ASI FATHER DIES BY SUICIDE IN DELHI

New Delhi: A 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police committed suicide, three days after his elder son died by suicide in Uttarakhand Enclave of Burari area in north Delhi on Wednesday. Police did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

ASI Shyamlal is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Police said Shyamlal's elder son Sachin, who worked in a private company, lost his job a few days back. Being jobless, Sachin, stayed in the house and went into depression as he had the responsibility of his wife and a daughter, relatives said. On June 17, Sachin hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room, police said.

Sachin's death descended a pall of gloom on the family and Shyamlal was affected the most. It is being suspected that unable to bear the grief of losing his elder son, Shyamlal took to end his life.

Seeing his mental condition, the family initially did not leave Shyamlal alone. Yesterday, without anyone's notice he escaped to the room where his son had committed suicide. Shyamlal then committed suicide in the same manner in which his son had died.

When the neighbours saw from the window that he was hanging from the celing, they raised an alarm. The family members ran to the room but Shyamlal had died by them. After getting information about the incident, Burari SHO and other officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Shyamlal hailed from Mangrauli village near Barod in Uttar Pradesh. For the last 20 years, he and his family were residing in Uttarakhand Enclave. He was posted at the North Western zone of PCR.