New Delhi More than 14600 candidates have qualified for the 2023 civil services preliminary examination the result of which was declared on Monday by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages preliminary main and interview to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service IAS the Indian Foreign Service IFS and the Indian Police Service IPSThe 2023 civil services preliminary exam was held on May 28 The list carrying serial numbers roll numbers and names of successful candidates has been put on the UPSC s website and according to it 14624 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam The candidature of these candidates is provisional In accordance with the rules of the examination all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application FormI DAFI for the civil services main examination 2023 the UPSC said in a statementThe dates and important instructions for filling up the DAFI and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the commission Candidates are also informed that marks cutoff marks and answer keys of CS P examination 2023 will be uploaded on the commission s website ie httpsupscgovin only after the entire process of the civil services examination 2023 is over ie after the declaration of final result the UPSC saidThe commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House on the Shahjahan Road here Candidates can get information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 am to 5 am inperson or by calling the telephone numbers 01123385271 01123098543 or 01123381125 from the counter PTi