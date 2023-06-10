New Delhi The Union Public Service Commission UPSC conducted the Civil Services Examination CSE Prelims on May 28 2023 The UPSC is likely to announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 soon The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can check and download them from the official websites upscgovin and upsconlinenicinThe UPSC conducts the coveted exam annually in three stages prelims mains and interview to select candidates for various civil services like Indian Administrative Service IAS Indian Foreign Service IFS Indian Police Service IPS and others Also read UPSC 3rd rank holder Nukala Uma Harathi credits her cop father for successTo download the UPSC Prelims Result follow these stepsFirst go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission UPSC at wwwupscgovin Then on the homepage navigate to the Results or Examinations section Then click on the designated link for UPSC Result or a similar optionYou will be directed to a new page displaying the resultThen as requested provide all the information like your roll number registration number date of birth or any other login credentials on the home page You need to enter the required details accurately in the provided fields Once the information is entered click on the Submit or Download buttonThe Prelims Result will be presented on the screenCarefully review your result which may include overall marks rank and other relevant informationDownload the result and save it Moreover you can choose to print a hard copy of the results To download the UPSC Topper List 2023 follow these stepsGo to the official website of the UPSC at wwwupscgovin Then search for the section on the homepage or in the latest news section which mentions the UPSC Topper List for the year 2023Then click on the link which is provided to access the page displaying the topper listOn the page there could be an option to download the topper list in PDF formatIf available use a PDF reader program to view and download the topper listThen click on the download option to save the topper listMeanwhile the UPSC IAS Result 2023 will include the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Exam The result will be available in PDF format and will provide categorywise cutoff marks The PDF will also mention the total number of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services examinationAlso read Son of single mother qualifies UPSC civil services exam in 4th attempt in Karnataka s Vijayapura