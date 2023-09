New Delhi : Printing of Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates is not allowed, the University Grants Commission has told varsities. The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that state governments are considering printing of full Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, for subsequent use in verification of said documents at the time of recruitment or admission.

As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means, UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to varsities.

Printing of Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is not permissible. The higher education institutions should strictly comply with rules and regulations of UIDAI, he added, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, exposure of sensitive information like Aadhaar and bank data are leading to thefts and frauds. Experts say a variety of novel tricks are being used by fraudsters to commit digital frauds by stealing OTP, PIN and passwords of net banking accounts of their victims. In order to avoid falling into their trap, the general users shall take steps to keep sensitive information and personal data highly confidential.