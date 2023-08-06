New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 7, will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the Bill.

As per the Legislative Business, the Union Home Minister, who has been elected from the Gandhinagar constituency, will move the Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament. The Bill, which will replace the Delhi Services Ordinance, was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on Thursday last, amid a ruckus.

Also read: '...right to bring any law': Amit Shah after Centre tables Delhi Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha

The bill seeks the creation of the National Capital Civil Services Authority for deciding the transfer and posting of civil servants. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jaganmohan Reddy, have extended support to the Bill and have asked its members in the Upper House to vote in favour of it.

While speaking on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that the Constitution gives Parliament "all right to bring any law with respect to Delhi". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the passage of the Bill had said that the people were stabbed in the back.

The BJP had earlier issued a whip to its members to remain present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 7. The Opposition INDIA bloc, including the Congress, which has 31 members in the 245-member Upper House, has opposed the Bill. The BJP has 92 members and with the support of 9 members of BJD and 9 members of the YSRCP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the passage of the Bill should not be an issue for the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United), which is part of the INDIA bloc, had issued a whip to all its five members, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh to oppose the Bill.

Also read: JD (U) issues whip to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh, other MPs to oppose Delhi ordinance bill; raises eyebrows