New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders extended greetings to Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of his 59th birthday today. PM Modi was all praise for Shah for his passionate efforts to ensure India's progress and for improving the overall quality of life for the poor people in the country.

PM said in a post on X: "He (Amit Shah) is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector." The Prime Minister further said that Shah's role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory and may he (Amit Shah) be blessed with a long life and wonderful health.

Amit Shah replied to PM's greetings on X, saying: "My heartfelt gratitude to you for your wishes, Honourable Prime Minister@narendramodi Ji. Your words have always been an inspiration to serve our nation better and a pathfinder in doing so. It is truly a blessing to contribute to the nation under your visionary leadership and guidance."