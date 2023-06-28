New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that they will urge President Droupadi Murmu for her intervention in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) controversy, as the President hails from a tribal community and bringing in the UCC could impact the customary and other rights of the tribals.

Dr. Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Executive Member, AIMPLB told ETV Bharat, "We have already met Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in this regard. Today we are also meeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray. So we are in touch with the political parties to oppose the UCC. We will also meet leaders from the BJP and if the time permits, we will request a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a Bhopal program made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Asked to comment on PM Modi's remark that how can the country function with two laws, Ilyas said, "This is becoming an election issue as the Lok Sabha elections are just a year ahead."

Also read: AAP backs Uniform Civil Code but wants govt to build consensus, not act 'authoritatively'

"We met twice the 21st Law Commission members and presented our draft. After which, the Law Commission clearly said that UCC is neither desirable nor feasible and we should not speak about it for 10 years, then why this issue is being now raised? This issue is being used as an election agenda", Ilyas alleged.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for UCC, the AIMPLB held an emergency meeting last night and decided to oppose the law and present its viewpoints on the UCC to the Law Commission. The Law Board also decided to prepare its own draft for Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting, conducted virtually, lasted for approximately three hours.

Also read: PM Modi bats for UCC as Opposition terms it 'vote-bank' politics