UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ADOPTS RESOLUTION INTRODUCED BY INDIA TO ESTABLISH NEW MEMORIAL WALL FOR FALLEN PEACEKEEPERS

New Delhi In a significant development the United Nations General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution proposed by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN Headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight over the development It is learnt that the draft resolution titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers was introduced by Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly hall The resolution was cosponsored by nearly 190 UN Member States and was adopted by consensus The resolution welcomed the initiative of Member States to “establish at a suitable and prominent place at United Nations Headquarters in New York a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers giving due consideration to the modalities involved including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice Also read At UN meet PM Modi calls for reformed multilateralism Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the memorial wall will be a testimony to the importance that the UN bestows on peacekeeping The resolution stipulates that the wall will be completed within three years of the texts adoption It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Leaders Summit on Peacekeeping hosted by then US President Barack Obama at the UN Headquarters in September 2015 during the highlevel General Assembly week paid homage to the peacekeepers who laid down their lives in defending the highest ideals of the United Nations Prime Minister Modi has expressed happiness as UN General Assembly adopted Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India “Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers piloted by India has been adopted in the UN General Assembly The Resolution received a record 190 cosponsorships Grateful for everyone s support PM Modi said in a tweet